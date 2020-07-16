VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Indiana is stuck in stage 4.5 of the reopening plan for at least the next 2 weeks. That means bars and restaurants have to continue to operate at less than full capacity.

Indiana was set to fully open on Saturday, or at least that was the hope. But, with COVID cases on the rise in Indiana.

"I mean this is how I support myself. Even though I have grown children I support them with this," Connie Wrin, owner of The Verve, a bar in downtown Terre Haute said.

Right now, under Indiana's current stage, bars can only be at 50% capacity. Even though it's how Wrin makes her living. She knows how important it is to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

"You know, we're at 50% and honestly, if they had gone to 5 we were going to stay at 50%. We were not changing," Wrin said.

That's because she sees the medical side of this pandemic.

"I was an ER nurse for almost 15 years," she said.

So, Wrin said she sees the struggle from all sides.

"I understand both sides of it. From the medical side and from the economic side. I mean for me to shut down again, would be devastating," she said.

She said, even though her business is operating at half capacity she doesn't think Indiana is ready to fully open.

"I feel like I'm kind of in between a rock and a hard space with the bar because I know restaurants and bars, we are part of the problem. It just feels wrong to have this place packed," she said. "But I can't close my doors because this is my livelihood. "

Indiana will stay in stage 4.5 for at least the next 2 weeks. Governor Holcomb said they will then re-evaluate.