'I don't want to sit next to them in the hospital when they are fighting something'- local mother looks forward to vaccinating kids

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Children ages 12 and older have been eligible to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Now, the attention is on younger children.

On Tuesday, News 10 spoke with one local mother who can't wait until her oldest child is able to roll up his sleeve.

Beth Kleptz is a local mother who is very excited to get her 7-year-old son vaccinated.

That's because Covid-19 is a reality that she knows all too well.

"I had Covid back in August, and my son had to quarantine. He missed 10 days of school. It was right when school started...so it was kind of tough," Kleptz said.

That's why she is relieved that the attention for the vaccine has shifted to children...and so are many health officials.

This past year, doctors have reported a significant increase in Covid-related hospitalizations and deaths in children.

Dr. Sarah Bosslet is the Director of Primary Care at Riley Hospital for Children.

She says the smaller dose allows kids to recieve less side effects than adults.

Such as, being less likely to get fevers or full body aches.

"It's a really reassuring, excellent safety profile. The prevention of death and hospitalizations is super exciting," Bosslet said.

Kleptz tells News 10 she has always vaccinated her children -- so this wasn't any different.

She says this is a personal choice, but a simple one for her family.

"I don't want to sit next to them in the hopsital, while they are fighting something...and that could potentially happen."