"I don't want the death of someone everybody knows to be the turning point for us"; Crawford County sees spike in COVID-19 cases

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Cars lined up for hours Monday morning. Testing was supposed to stop at 10:30. But health officials say that it went well past noon.

Madelyn Taylor with the Crawford County Health Department explains, "We never walk away from this. You know it's nine o'clock at night and there might be a kid that is positive that comes across in our system that could be going to school tomorrow. We have to make sure we get on the phone."

25 new cases were identified from those lines of cars on Monday. There are around 150 active cases of covid-19 in Crawford county. Officials say only about a dozen are from the prison. The rest are from residents in the county.

Taylor says, "All of our hospitals close by are full. We had a patient that is critically ill on Saturday and needed a bed. We had to call, we didn't personally, but the hospital had to call 13 hospitals to find a bed for this person."

Cases are on the increase in children, teens, and young adults.

Taylor says, "I've seen so many young people short of breath with this. It worries them as it would me. Then it's kind of a cascade into other symptoms."

Illinois has passed a mask mandate for schools. This means everyone, no matter vaccine status will have to wear a mask. That's a move that Taylor supports.

Taylor explains, "I want these kids to be in schools and I want them to be there all year long and I hope we can. But that's only going to work if we use the science that we have."

Taylor says that means to mask up and get the vaccine.

Taylor explains, "I don't want the death of someone everybody knows to be the turning point for us to be like 'Wow, we really need to get serious about this.'"

To register for the vaccine: Click Here