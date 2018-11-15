Clear
'I don't want anyone else's memorial cross to be there' Signs at memorial warn people of drunk driving dangers

It's been about two years since Sanft lost her daughter, Morgan Brittany Prichard.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's the season to be thankful, count your blessings and harvest the memories made with family.

That's what Teresa Sanft plans to do with hers.

"We still have our family and she would be here if she could," she said.

It's been about two years since Sanft lost her daughter, Morgan Brittany Prichard. She died on Easter 2016, a victim of a drunk driving crash.

While it hasn't been an easy journey coping with her loss, Sanft is finding other ways to heal.

Two signs were recently placed at her daughter's crash site memorial. Now at the intersection of Rio Grande and State Road 59 in Clay County are signs promoting awareness for drunk driving.

One sign reads "Don't Drive Drunk!", the other reads "Killed By A Drunk Driver".

"You see it, you actually see what can happen," said Sanft, "Not just going to jail for drinking and driving,  but killing yourself or another person."

Sanft hopes the signs add volume to a message that she believes has fallen on deaf ears.

"If it can save just one person, if one person that drives by sees the signs and makes the right choice not to drive drunk it's a good thing," said Sanft, "I don't want any anyone else's memorial cross to be there."

