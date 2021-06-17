"I don't think they'll be any justice until the murders are dead themselves," says family friend of Wilson

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police say two groups were meeting up for a fistfight.

New court documents reveal that between Earle and Johnson, 20 shots were fired.

Earle told investigators he fired five of those rounds into the dirt.

He also claims johnson fired 15 rounds toward the crowd.

Mezmariah was a part of that crowd.

The court documents explain what led investigators to find Johnson and Earle.

Police interviewed witnesses and also used surveillance video to match their social media pictures.

Ryan Carter, a close family friend of Wilson, says he used his own Facebook account to get the word out about the suspects.

"I felt like I needed to do something, so I made a post saying find her killer, and I guess it went viral, and days later they found two suspects," says Carter.

Carter's Facebook post received nearly two thousand shares.

He says the response was overwhelming.

"I got messages from all sorts of people from the surrounding area and even from that area sending me different pictures of males with beards and stuff asking could this possibly be him," says Carter.



Right now, Earle and Johnson are facing preliminary charges of "criminal recklessness" and "obstruction of justice."

Indiana State Police say the investigation could bring new charges.



"It's cool they're arrested, but I don't think they'll be any justice until the murders are dead themselves, you know what I'm saying, for the family. I mean to me life in prison whatever, but something needs to be done, not just some smack on the hand," says Carter.

Carter adds the gun violence needs to stop, but he's not sure if it ever will.

"I mean, these guys got into an argument whatever happened, they shot blindly, and they killed somebody. They got to live with that the rest of their life, but I just feel like people need to settle down, man. It's not even worth it," says Carter.

The documents don't have an explanation for what escalated the situation.

But, this is still an active investigation.