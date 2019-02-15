'I don't like disappointment' One local girl says about her potential for the future

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A career day was on Friday for students at Martinsville Junior Senior High School.

There were thirty-three presenters who introduced students to different career paths.

A survey by Standford University showed forty-four percent of teens say they feel a "stong pressure" to succeed and that pressure is felt more often by girls than boys.

Mallory Price is a senior at Martinsville and she says she's constantly under pressure and the last thing she wants is to disappoint herself.

She has already applied to Lincoln Trail College and she says she was the first from her school to receive an acceptance letter from the college.

Although she's more than thrilled to accept, it wasn't easy for her to get in the postion she's in now.

"I feel like school is the job. If you're not in school you're at your job or you're at sports...that's all my job and I work hard for it. Just like I work hard for my job in town," said Price.

She told News 10 that her future is the most important thing right now.

"Getting those scholarships done on time..getting the applications done on time and making sure you're in every club possible," Price said.

No matter how hard the work gets she's willing to do whatever it takes to pursue her dream to become an interior designer.

"If I work my way and talk to the right people...yes...yes..if I don't stick around I think I will make it," said Price.