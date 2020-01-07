Clear

'I don't even know what people will do when it leaves,' community members react to 120-year-old business preparing to close

On Monday, News 10 explained Rowe Foundry in Martinsville, Illinois is preparing to shut down for good. Now, community members are sharing how they think this could impact the community.

Posted: Jan 7, 2020 6:26 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

MARTINSVILLE, ILL. (WTHI) - Community members are reacting to a long-time Wabash Valley business closing.

On Monday, News 10 explained Rowe Foundry in Martinsville, Illinois is preparing to shut down for good.

Community members said they're sad to see the company say goodbye.

Michelle Conner has lived in Martinsville, Illinois her whole life.

With a town that has less than 1,200 people, she said the city will definitely feel the effects of losing Rowe Foundry.

"It's definitely one of the largest employers in town, and it has been for years, and people are going to have to find places to work, especially that are closer to home. If home has to move, I'm afraid that that's what's going to happen," said Conner.

Company officials said the closure comes after years of losing business to overseas competition.

Right now, Rowe is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020.

Conner said it's been tough seeing her hometown change over the years.

"Watching the town I grew up in slowly become less of itself has just been a really sad experience," said Conner.

Company officials said they've been working to find a buyer for Rowe, but so far, they've had no luck.

The city's mayor is hopeful that will change.

"I'm hoping the next couple of months, maybe someone will come in and negotiate and talk with them and be able to buy the business and re-open it," said Davidson.

"You kind of wish these things were better for everybody around you, and it's not going to happen if everything like jobs and stuff keep going out of town," said Conner.

Again, there has been no official closing date announced yet.

Rowe employs roughly 75 to 80 people.

