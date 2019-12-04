'I do what I can to be their voice,' One local woman starts project to help stray animals in the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- With money out of her own pocket, a local woman is bringing awareness to the stray cat issue in the valley.

Megan Glasgow created the Spay and Neuter Awareness Project to help lower the pet population.

Roughly 1.5 million pets were euthanized in 2018 because there were just not enough homes. In addition to being homeless, they also face the bitter elements on a daily basis.

Glasgow decided it was time for a change.

Through her project, she and others created mobile shelters made from recycled materials and straw.

The boxes were meant to keep out of the cold and welcome in all kinds of strays. They also help capture the animals so that they can be brought into a vet to be fixed.

According to Megan, she says unless the animals are fixed, there will be no real solution to the problem.

"Support it. Support spaying and neutering, take part in it even if it's capturing a few of the cats in the neighborhood to get them fixed. It'll continue every year unless we get to the root of the problem which is spaying neutering those animals," said Glasgow.

News 10 asked her why she would take money out of her own pocket to help these animals and this is what she told us.

"Animals don't really have a voice and I have so many resources that I have to offer for the animals around here so I use what I can to the best of my ability for the animals around here just to give them a voice," Glasgow explained.

Now, she says the next step is to get more help from the community.

So far the homemade shelters have been distributed to the Terre Haute Humane Society and local neighborhoods.

You can also help out with the cause. For more information on how to get involved with the project, click here.