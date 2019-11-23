PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - 18-year-old Colten Howard was killed in a Montgomery County grain bin accident Friday. We spoke with Colten's three best friends as they try to comprehend what happened.

It was hard for them to express how they're feeling right now.

They say they'll never forget the happy times they shared with their best bud.

Wade, Corbin and Sydney all woke up in disbelief Saturday morning.

Their best friend Colten Howard was dead.

"I didn't believe it... don't want to accept it. He's done it so many times just him sitting up there on top of the bin just having fun," said Corbin McMullen.

Colten died after falling in a grain bin while working at Ramsey Farms in Waveland.

He graduated from Parke Heritage High School.

Wade Black told us Colten loved working on the farm and enjoying life.

He shared with me the last time he talked to Colten.

"I just talked to him yesterday morning asked what he was doing, said he was going to work. He liked farming a lot," said Black.

We were told Colten lit up every room he walked into.

Sydney Trahan says even now.

Colten would want everyone, everywhere to remember him by practicing a simple rule he lived by.

"Live every day to the fullest potential, always have fun. I'm always going to miss him," said Trahan.

"I just want to thank Shawn and Anita for raising my best friend. Love you bub...see you soon," said McMullen.

Wade told said one of Howard's funny quirks was wearing his beloved farmers' hat.

So, to remember Colten Parke Heritage High School is planning a day this upcoming week to do just that.

Everyone will be able to wear their favorite farmer's hat just like Colten.