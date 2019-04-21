Clear

"I did not make any corrections or use any whiteout on the document..." Brooks-Stephens to News 10 talks about ballot decision win

On Thursday, a judge ordered ballots in the Terre Haute Council District 3 race must be corrected.

Posted: Apr. 19, 2019 1:47 PM
Updated: Apr. 19, 2019 7:08 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Election Board is preparing to move forward with Primary Election ballot changes.

We talked with Clerk Brad Newman and the candidate at the center of the issue, Tess Brooks-Stephens on Friday.

Newman said there's no cost for the correction.

He said there have only been 88 votes cast so far from voters in the city.

People who have already cast their vote will have a chance to make a change to their ballot. 

A consultant will adjust the computer system to display the correct order of the names.

Brooks-Stephens was listed after Cheryl Loudermilk on the initial ballot.

This does not follow the alphabetical order as required by state law.

The clerk's office said someone used white-out to make changes on Brooks-Stephens' candidacy forum.

Now, Indiana State Police are investigating who altered the forum, which is a violation.

"I did not make any corrections or use any white-out on the document, so those things were not conducted by myself," Brooks-Stephens said.

She explained to us why she pursued this issue.

"It is a strategic thing to be placed first on the ballot. Scientific stats say that when people are unfamiliar with candidates, they tend to vote for the first name that they see...and I did not come into this election with name recognition," Brooks-Stephens told us.

Newman told us he thought the process to deal with this issue worked.

"I think that the process worked. It's fair. I think that the victim is Cheryl, just because she is a candidate. I think that the election board got a black eye when the board works really hard for the community," Newman said. "Hopefully this will be a good election. We'll see how this works out."

