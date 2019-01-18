'I cried because she was getting out of this situation and going to a good home...' Local shelter works to find room for 8 dogs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A local shelter is scrambling to find room for eight dogs out in the cold.

More people are surrendering the dogs rather than adopting which is now overcrowding the Park-Vermillion county humane society.

In order to keep those eight dogs out of the cold this weekend, they are having to use the kitchen and surgery rooms.

Those rooms are often occupied which can cause a problem adding extra kennels.

In addition to finding more room, water bowls are freezing over which makes staff spend less time with the animals and more time changing water.

Shelter manager, Brenda Boatright, told us this is no way for animals to live.

"My favorites left the other day and I cried because she was getting out of this situation and going to a good home," said Boatright.

Currently, the shelter is not accepting more dogs but will put people on a waiting list until more spaces become available.

The humane society is always looking for more adoptions and you can find out more about adoption by visiting their Facebook page.