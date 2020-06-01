'I couldn't believe what I was seeing'; Wabash Valley nurse returns from fighting COVID-19 in New York

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Susan miles has been a nurse since 1989. She's seen a lot in her career. But nothing quite like the last six weeks.

Miles worked at St. Johns hospital in New York City for those six weeks. During that time she worked in what she calls a warzone.

Miles says, "I couldn't believe what I was seeing and witnessing. There would be a code blue every fifteen minutes within that hospital. And even on my own unit, there would be three code blues going on at the same time."

A code blue is a medical emergency such as a cardiac or respiratory arrest. A common occurrence that quickly took its toll on those working to help.

Miles says, "I witnessed a travel nurse, I mean she just broke down. I mean just couldn't go. Couldn't finish out her day. She was just heartbroken. And there were many times especially in the first two weeks I would be walking to the hotel and I would just be in tears."

Miles says she saw all ages being affected by the virus. That included a 27-year-old who was relatively healthy before the virus succumb to it.

Miles says, "Looking in those people's eyes, the patient's eyes, and they were like can't you help me? You know that look like help me."

Help that is difficult to give when there's still much to learn about treatment. That's why Miles say's it's important for folks to stay on top of their own well being.

Miles says, "Please wear a mask out in public because you don't know who is positive and who is not."