"I consider teachers heroes" Study: 96.5% of Indiana schools experiencing teacher shortages

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A teacher shortage is impacting school districts across the Hoosier state.

That is according to a seven-year-long study done at Indiana State University.

Studies at the Bayh College of Education suggest that more teachers are leaving the classroom while more students are coming in.

Experts say this is causing problems that need to be fixed.

Nearly 97 % of Indiana schools reported teacher shortages, according to a study at Indiana State University led by professor emeritus Terry McDaniel.

He says standardized testing, low pay, and mistreatment from parents are the driving forces behind the shortage.

McDaniel also says teachers are not getting the credit they deserve and have not been for quite some time.

"They're pretty much essential workers too because everybody needs an education to go on and do what they need to in their career. So I consider teachers heroes just like I do a lot of the essential workers," said McDaniel.

McDaniel says because of these, over half of Indiana teachers could leave the industry in the next five years.

He does not feel the money spent on education is being spent as well as it could be.

"When half of your budget goes to education, I would think they would try to make it more agreeable to teachers and education to do the job that they need to do, rather than continue to put restrictions and guidelines that make it more difficult," said McDaniel.

To fix this problem, McDaniel says they need to give benefits and work with teachers to make the job more appealing to younger people.

"Part of that has to be the extrinsic reward of money, figuring ways to get those salaries more competitive with four-year degrees, but also assist them where young people coming into the profession are going to have a better opportunity," said McDaniel.

McDaniel tells News 10 he expects the same trend here locally.