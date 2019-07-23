'I can't wait,' Locals share their excitement as the YMCA pool plans to reopen its doors

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Just Monday, City officials met to approve a final contract for the Vigo County YMCA pool. The contract was approved unanimously and therefore, the pool doors will now reopen. The contract will take effect on September 1.

The aquatic center closed almost a year ago, leaving several locals disappointed. Community members expressed to us a need for year-round access to the facility.

News 10 spoke with Jon Farley who was a former lifeguard. He tells us that the closing was not only tough for him but also his children.

"It's one of those things where you look forward to that. Your kids look forward to it and when your kids are asking 'Can we can go to the pool?' and you have to say 'No' that's the hard part. So, I can't wait for it to reopen," Farley said.

The original closing was due to financial issues. As part of the new contract, the City will cover most of the costs involved with the facility. This will all be part of the new budget plan.

Before the doors will reopen, there are to be safety and maintenance checks. We were also told new water heaters are to be installed.

In addition, to the reopening, there will be new programs set in place. Some of those programs include aerobics and lap swim opportunities.

News 10 spoke with Erin Gregory. She is the Marketing and Membership Director for the YMCA. Gregory tells us that the reopening is something even she, is looking forward to.

"I think we all felt it to one extent or another. I'm looking forward to having my little ones go back into swimming lessons and get back in there to exercise so it'll be great once it's back up and running," Gregory said.

As of right now, there is no official date as to when the pool will reopen. News 10 will continue to follow this story and bring any updates as we learn more.