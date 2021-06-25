Clear
'I was struck by lightning in my house.' What you are doing inside your home could make a difference with lightning safety

Storm Team 10's David Siple's mother was struck by lightning even when she was in her home. She also has lasting health impacts that still causes issues today.

Posted: Jun 25, 2021 5:10 PM
Updated: Jun 25, 2021 5:36 PM
Posted By: David Siple

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Lightning is the most unpredictable force of Mother Nature. That’s why it is so important to go indoors if you see lightning in the distance or if you hear thunder.

It’s a belief that most everyone has that being inside your home can be the safest place from storms. But it’s what you do inside that can be the difference between staying safe and risking that safety.

Storm Team 10's David Siple's mother, Deedee Siple, was struck by lightning a couple of years ago. But it was just a routine day for her.

“I had some cooking to do for the 4th of July Weekend. So I was trying to get it done. The spotty showers were supposed to be coming around and the thunderstorms. So I kind of knew to stay inside so that was my plan to get some baking done.”

She knew storms were going to be likely for her area that day. So she decided to keep plans inside. But she was standing in her kitchen when the lightning struck a tree right outside her kitchen window.

“The lightning struck and of course you jump. I mean it was so close. I saw the pink on the side of my eye out of the kitchen window.”

She immediately called her husband and while she was on the phone with him, she started to feel a little different.

“I just felt this numbness and tingling going through my limbs and I just didn’t feel right. So I said I’ve got to hang up and I couldn’t finish what I was telling him. So I hung up with him and I called 911 and I told them I was struck by lightning in my house.”

Paramedics and firefighters rushed to her house within five minutes of calling.

“The paramedics came in and took my blood pressure. It was 200 over 100 something. So they knew there was something going on. They don’t know if the rhythm of my heart was going out. So they transported me to the emergency room.”

After spending five hours in the hospital, all of her results came back clear. They went back to their house to assess the damage.

“We went out and looked at the bark and it had shot all the way to the back of the property from the lightning strike. And the only part you could tell that the tree was struck by lightning, was on the west side of the tree.”

Lasting side effects of getting struck by lightning are a real concern with lightning strike survivors. To this day, she knows she still has some issues as a result of that lightning strike that day.

“My heart rate has always been a little higher. And I don’t know if that is indirectly or directly associated with the lightning strike but I kind of feel like it is.”

Deedee is thankful that she didn’t receive the full shock of the lightning. But she is always cautious now even inside her home when it’s storming outside.

“They say home is where the heart is. And luckily my heart was still going.”

The Storm Team always says, when thunder roars, go indoors. But making sure you are in the center part of your house away from windows and metal objects can protect you even more.

