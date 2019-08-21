Clear
"I am blessed, I am grateful and honored..." a Terre Haute family is one step closer to their own home

Habitat for Humanity broke ground on their 71st home with Indiana State University Wednesday to help a family in need.

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The statistics are alarming, 26% of residents in Terre Haute are living below the poverty line. That translates to 1 out of every 4 in the city are living in poverty.

That means buying a new house isn't in the cards for some That's where organizations like Habitat for Humanity come in.

The organization helps provide affordable housing for those in need. Today the Wabash Valley chapter and Indiana State University broke ground on its 71st home.

Dahlia Manalaysay and her 2 daughters have lived in Terre Haute for 9 years, but have never owned a home here.

"I was afraid to apply before or to get my own because I'm a single mom and I have my small kids," Manalaysay said. "So, I said if something happens to me I don't know what to say or to do."

But now, with help from ISU and Habitat for Humanity, that's all about to change. 

"It's a dream come true," she said. 

Heidi Mitchell, Co-Executive director for Wabash Valley Habitat for Humanity said homes like these can change people's lives.

"Habitat homes are extremely important to the Terre Haute community they are helping to have a nice decent living home that's stable and it's theirs," she said.

It's something Manalaysay said she never thought she'd have again. 

"I promised myself I'm not gonna buy a home and I don't know, it's just like God pushed me and in my heart, this is the right time for me to get a house," Manalaysay said.

She said Habitat for Humanity is a blessing for her and her daughters.

"I know God will always provide," she said, "There's a lot of angels out there who are willing to help with this project."

One of those angels is of course ISU. The school is sponsoring this home.

But the cool thing about Habitat for Humanity homes is the families who live in them also help build them! 

Mitchell said the family will still pay a mortgage on the house. That's why she said it's not a handout, but a hand up.

