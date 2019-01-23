Clear

'I am appalled. I am disgusted. My heart hurts.' Longtime family friend talks to News 10 after officials say 14-month-old's tongue split with scissors

Chelsie Loose told us she was devastated when she received the phone call that the 14-month-old was in the hospital.

Posted: Jan. 23, 2019 4:40 PM
Updated: Jan. 23, 2019 5:41 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Family and friends of a child at the center of an abuse investigation say they are devastated.

A child neglect case in Vigo County is gaining a lot of attention.

On Wednesday, News 10 told you about the charges against Scott Edwards and Holly Cota. 

Edwards is facing charges of aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent.

Police say a young child in his care was taken to the hospital on January 14th.

Investigators said someone likely used scissors to cut the boy's tongue.

Cota is the child's mother.

Officers said she lied about how the child's injuries happened.

LINK | TWO CHARGED IN CONNECTION TO SEVERE CHILD ABUSE CASE, CHILD'S TONGUE SPLIT WITH WHAT APPEARED TO BE SCISSORS

In addition to the split tongue, emergency room staff say the 14-month-old several bruises along with other injuries.

Chelsie Loose has been a friend of the family for 20-years.

She told us they are all heartbroken.

Loose has known the child, in this case, his whole life.

Court documents say the boy went to Union Hospital and then Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

Loose told us she was devastated when she received the phone call that the 14-month-old was in the hospital.

"I am appalled. I am disgusted. My heart hurts. When that's all you can think about is that poor baby going through that with nobody for him to be his voice and say stop...you're hurting me. It just breaks my heart," Loose said.

She told they will never understand how someone could do something like this.

"I mean really, Cameron is lucky to be alive I think. From the description I heard, of his injuries at his age...lucky," Loose told us.

This is a tough time for the family, but she told us she is thinking back to happier times.

"Cameron was always over there. Happy. Eating all the time...little chunky cheeks," Loose said.

Now, they say they are hoping for justice and a full recovery for the little boy.

Normally, News 10 does not use a child's name in a case like this.

However, family and friends wanted to use his first name when telling the story.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 17°
Robinson
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 17°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 17°
Casey
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 11°
Brazil
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Marshall
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 17°
Rain, then cold, cloudy and windy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local winter flooding issues

Image

The Art For My Heart program helps with grieving

Image

The rivers are up - but Kevin says the rain is finished

Image

Bicentennial: The Vigo County Bell

Image

Hamilton Center expands program to Knox County

Image

State of Indiana stands by charges filed against Tanoos

Image

'I am appalled. I am disgusted. My heart hurts.' Longtime family friend talks to News 10 after offic

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

'Point in Time' count aims to help the homeless living in communities

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies

Image

300 Athletes expected at weekend gymnastics invitational

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana cigarette tax hike, legal marijuana bids stalling

Image

Lawmakers consider more than 30 bills regarding foster children