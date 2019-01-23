'I am appalled. I am disgusted. My heart hurts.' Longtime family friend talks to News 10 after officials say 14-month-old's tongue split with scissors

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Family and friends of a child at the center of an abuse investigation say they are devastated.

A child neglect case in Vigo County is gaining a lot of attention.

On Wednesday, News 10 told you about the charges against Scott Edwards and Holly Cota.

Edwards is facing charges of aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent.

Police say a young child in his care was taken to the hospital on January 14th.

Investigators said someone likely used scissors to cut the boy's tongue.

Cota is the child's mother.

Officers said she lied about how the child's injuries happened.

LINK | TWO CHARGED IN CONNECTION TO SEVERE CHILD ABUSE CASE, CHILD'S TONGUE SPLIT WITH WHAT APPEARED TO BE SCISSORS

In addition to the split tongue, emergency room staff say the 14-month-old several bruises along with other injuries.

Chelsie Loose has been a friend of the family for 20-years.

She told us they are all heartbroken.

Loose has known the child, in this case, his whole life.

Court documents say the boy went to Union Hospital and then Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

Loose told us she was devastated when she received the phone call that the 14-month-old was in the hospital.

"I am appalled. I am disgusted. My heart hurts. When that's all you can think about is that poor baby going through that with nobody for him to be his voice and say stop...you're hurting me. It just breaks my heart," Loose said.

She told they will never understand how someone could do something like this.

"I mean really, Cameron is lucky to be alive I think. From the description I heard, of his injuries at his age...lucky," Loose told us.

This is a tough time for the family, but she told us she is thinking back to happier times.

"Cameron was always over there. Happy. Eating all the time...little chunky cheeks," Loose said.

Now, they say they are hoping for justice and a full recovery for the little boy.

Normally, News 10 does not use a child's name in a case like this.

However, family and friends wanted to use his first name when telling the story.