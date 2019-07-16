Clear

'We've had a nice run here,' local firearm store owners say goodbye to the community

Tuesday was the last official day that the Lost Creek Trading Post in Marshall, Illinois could sell firearms. Local community members are not happy to see the store closing, and owners said it's bitter sweet to say goodbye.

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 6:21 PM
Updated: Jul 16, 2019 6:51 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - A local community is preparing to say goodbye to a business that's been around for more than a decade.

We told you last month the Lost Creek Trading Post in Marshall, Illinois would be closing up shop.

Tuesday was the last official day that the store could sell firearms.

Owners said the decision came after Illinois lawmakers passed the gun dealer licensing act.

That law requires dealers to file a copy of the gun license with an affidavit, indicating it belongs to the dealer and is valid.

They must also submit an updated security plan and pay $500 a year for a license.

Two loyal customers said they travel out of town to make purchases at Lost Creek.

They said it's sad to see this shop closing its doors after so many years.

Brian Bailey and Anita Cohoon have been purchasing guns and other supplies at Lost Creek Trading Post for nearly seven years.

"I don't like that they're closing. It sucks because there's not very many gun stores and owners that you can trust, so it kind of sucks that they're actually closing," said Cohoon.

Bailey said he doesn't think lawmakers were thinking of small businesses when they chose to enforce the gun dealer licensing act.

"The government needs to kind of work with some of the especially smaller businesses to see how it's going to effect them before they pass some of these laws that they have to see if it's going to create a hardship, especially for established businesses," said Bailey

Cohoon said it's not fair that those purchasing guns legally are being punished.

"We've been coming here for awhile, and now the good people that do come and actually follow the rules.. we're not going to be able to do that because somebody broke the law up the chain or whatever," said Cohoon.

The Lost Creek Trading Post will continue to remain open until the end of the month.

They will keep selling ammo and other supplies.

Bill and Joyce Behnke are the store owners.

They said they're in the process of building a poll barn for the new location near Seelyville, Indiana.

It's expected to be completed in October or November.

The Behnke's said they're grateful for all of their present and past customers over the years, and will miss serving everyone.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Scattered Storms then HOT
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

What Are Cold Air Funnels

Image

'We've had a nice run here," local firearm store owners say goodbye to the community

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Rex set record long 11 game streak

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Occasional showers and storms possible. Breezy with heavy rainfall possible. High: 80°

Image

Taste of Terre Haute Now - July 28th

Image

Tree Pruning Workshop Wednesday 5pm-6:30pm Fowler Park

Image

Alex Kor reflects on the life of his mother, Eva Kor

Image

Monday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way