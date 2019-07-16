'We've had a nice run here,' local firearm store owners say goodbye to the community

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - A local community is preparing to say goodbye to a business that's been around for more than a decade.

We told you last month the Lost Creek Trading Post in Marshall, Illinois would be closing up shop.

Tuesday was the last official day that the store could sell firearms.

Owners said the decision came after Illinois lawmakers passed the gun dealer licensing act.

That law requires dealers to file a copy of the gun license with an affidavit, indicating it belongs to the dealer and is valid.

They must also submit an updated security plan and pay $500 a year for a license.

Two loyal customers said they travel out of town to make purchases at Lost Creek.

They said it's sad to see this shop closing its doors after so many years.

Brian Bailey and Anita Cohoon have been purchasing guns and other supplies at Lost Creek Trading Post for nearly seven years.

"I don't like that they're closing. It sucks because there's not very many gun stores and owners that you can trust, so it kind of sucks that they're actually closing," said Cohoon.

Bailey said he doesn't think lawmakers were thinking of small businesses when they chose to enforce the gun dealer licensing act.

"The government needs to kind of work with some of the especially smaller businesses to see how it's going to effect them before they pass some of these laws that they have to see if it's going to create a hardship, especially for established businesses," said Bailey

Cohoon said it's not fair that those purchasing guns legally are being punished.

"We've been coming here for awhile, and now the good people that do come and actually follow the rules.. we're not going to be able to do that because somebody broke the law up the chain or whatever," said Cohoon.

The Lost Creek Trading Post will continue to remain open until the end of the month.

They will keep selling ammo and other supplies.

Bill and Joyce Behnke are the store owners.

They said they're in the process of building a poll barn for the new location near Seelyville, Indiana.

It's expected to be completed in October or November.

The Behnke's said they're grateful for all of their present and past customers over the years, and will miss serving everyone.