Clear

‘I aim to help my community through pottery’: NVHS students create bowls for upcoming soup benefit

North Vermillion High School students are creating bowls for the 10th annual Soup Bowl Benefit hosted by Terre Haute Catholic Charities.

Posted: Jan 10, 2020 6:27 PM
Updated: Jan 10, 2020 6:50 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

CAYUGA, Ind. (WTHI) -- Student potters are hard at work in the art room at North Vermillion High School.

Pottery wheels are spinning.

Clay is taking shape.

Bowls are forming.

On February 1, Terre Haute Catholic Charities will fill the bowls with soup at the organization's 10th annual Soup Bowl Benefit.

North Vermillion sophomore Ethan Griffin knows the pottery process well.

He's been perfecting his skills as a potter since the seventh grade.

"It's the creativity aspect that's probably my favorite. You can just express yourself in a little amount of time….it's really a blessing,” Griffin says.

Now, he is using his craft to help others.

He hopes to contribute up to 60 bowls for the fundraiser.

The group is on track to donate nearly 200 bowls to the soup benefit.

This wouldn't be possible without the work of students ranging from junior-high up through high school.

"Oh yeah, no two pots are really the same in this room coming from each potter,” sophomore Jayce Gillespie explains.

Art teacher Charles Wagoner shares why this is such a valuable experience for students.

"We're proud to be part of such a great project," Wagoner says. "And it's really helpful to people who are in need, and it also allows the students to do things that are helpful.”

Wagoner believes about 1,000 bowls have been donated since the art department got involved.

"It's a very fun learning experience, and it's very fun to do,” Gillespie says.

It's a lesson that many students plan to carry on.

"I plan on doing it every year, regardless of if I have art class. I aim to help my community through pottery,” Griffin tells News 10.

One of these bowls can be yours. The soup bowl benefit is taking place on February 1 at Maryland Community Church. Seating times are available at 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tickets cost $25 per person. A ticket holder receives a hand-crafted bowl, soup, bread, and dessert. You can purchase a ticket here or at 1801 Poplar Street.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Wind, Rain, Flooding
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Overnight: Rain, possibly heavy at times. Gusty south wind. Low: 53°

Image

‘I aim to help my community through pottery’: NVHS students create bowls for upcoming soup benefit

Image

ISU partners with Sullivan to make city improvements

Image

Loyal Veterans Battalion Clothing Closet set to open Saturday

Image

The deadline to get your Real ID is coming fast and it's not as easy it seems

Image

Arrest made in 2019 Vigo County bank robbery

Image

Clark County road reopens after fatal crash

Image

Details On Flooding And Heavy Rain In The Wabash Valley

Image

Pottery Classes Terre Haute Parks & Recreation

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans