‘I aim to help my community through pottery’: NVHS students create bowls for upcoming soup benefit

CAYUGA, Ind. (WTHI) -- Student potters are hard at work in the art room at North Vermillion High School.

Pottery wheels are spinning.

Clay is taking shape.

Bowls are forming.

On February 1, Terre Haute Catholic Charities will fill the bowls with soup at the organization's 10th annual Soup Bowl Benefit.

North Vermillion sophomore Ethan Griffin knows the pottery process well.

He's been perfecting his skills as a potter since the seventh grade.

"It's the creativity aspect that's probably my favorite. You can just express yourself in a little amount of time….it's really a blessing,” Griffin says.

Now, he is using his craft to help others.

He hopes to contribute up to 60 bowls for the fundraiser.

The group is on track to donate nearly 200 bowls to the soup benefit.

This wouldn't be possible without the work of students ranging from junior-high up through high school.

"Oh yeah, no two pots are really the same in this room coming from each potter,” sophomore Jayce Gillespie explains.

Art teacher Charles Wagoner shares why this is such a valuable experience for students.

"We're proud to be part of such a great project," Wagoner says. "And it's really helpful to people who are in need, and it also allows the students to do things that are helpful.”

Wagoner believes about 1,000 bowls have been donated since the art department got involved.

"It's a very fun learning experience, and it's very fun to do,” Gillespie says.

It's a lesson that many students plan to carry on.

"I plan on doing it every year, regardless of if I have art class. I aim to help my community through pottery,” Griffin tells News 10.

One of these bowls can be yours. The soup bowl benefit is taking place on February 1 at Maryland Community Church. Seating times are available at 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tickets cost $25 per person. A ticket holder receives a hand-crafted bowl, soup, bread, and dessert. You can purchase a ticket here or at 1801 Poplar Street.