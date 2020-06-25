I-70 westbound closed

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Interstate 70 is closed at the westbound mile marker 3.

Traffic is being diverted off at the westbound 11 mile marker. That's at State Road 46.

Indiana State Police say drivers should take U.S. Highway 40 all the way through Terre Haute to get back on Interstate 70 at the Illinois state line.

This was all caused by a semi that hit a barrier in a construction zone.

That happened at around 2:00 Thursday morning.

The crash caused the truck to leak oil onto the road.

No injuries are reported.