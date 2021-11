VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A traffic technology rollout from the Indiana Department of Transportation includes parts of Vigo County.

The new technology will help you plan for trips and stay safe on the road.

INDOT says they will install an information technology system on I-70. A company will add three overhead message boards and nine cameras.

The work is set to start next week and continue through the first of May in 2022.

INDOT says there will be a minor traffic impact during installation.