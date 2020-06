CLAY COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - You may see some more traffic on Interstate 70 in Clay County starting this weekend.

Sunday an almost 2 million dollar bridge project will start.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation the eastbound lane on I-70 in Clay County will go down to one lane.

One lane will stay open from Sunday night at 9 until Friday mornings at 6.

Work is set to last three weeks in both directions.