I-70 crash in Illinois just west of Casey forces detour

Crews were forced to shut down Interstate 70 from Greenup, Illinois to Casey on Friday night.

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 10:34 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Crews were forced to shut down Interstate 70 from Greenup, Illinois to Casey on Friday night.

That was after a crash in the westbound lanes of the 127-mile marker, about two miles west of Casey.

Details surrounding the crash are unclear at this time, but News 10 viewers told us the crash involved a tractor-trailer.

