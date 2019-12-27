CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Police are investigating a crash in Clark County, Illinois.
It happened on I-70 west of Marshall, in the westbound lanes.
So far - police have not released any information about what happened.
Our crew wasn't able to get to the actual crash site because of traffic issues.
Police diverted drivers off of I-70 onto U.S. 40. Witnesses told us the crash appears to have involved at least one semi-truck.
Related Content
- Police investigate I-70 crash in Clark County
- Police investigating crash on I-70
- One hurt after Clark County crash on I-70
- Semi driver hurt in Clark County I-70 crash
- Names released after Clark County crash on I-70
- Illinois State Police working multiple crashes on I-70 in Clark County
- Police investigate fatal crash on WB I-70 near airport
- All Lanes open after a serious crash on I-70 in Clark County
- Two injured in four-vehicle crash on I-70 in Clark County
- I-70 reopened after fatal crash
Scroll for more content...