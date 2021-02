TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A semi crash shut down one lane of eastbound traffic around 10 A.M. Thursday.

The vehicle began to spin after hitting ice on the Wabash Valley Bridge. The cab of the semi and engine block ended up separating during the crash. The driver was transported to a local hospital where he was treated with non-life-threatening injuries.

Indiana State Police suggest giving yourself extra time when traveling in winter conditions.