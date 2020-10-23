Hypersonics coming to NSWC Crane

CRANE, Ind. (WTHI) - Hypersonic systems can go beyond five times the speed of sound at Mach five. That's over 3,800 miles per hour to be exact. The United States successfully tested its first hypersonic aircraft back in 2004.

Rachael Wiseman at NSWC Crane says, "We've been leaning forward from an r&d perspective. To really kind of, maybe even before the others know, where do we need to be focusing our efforts on game-changing technology."

Navy Surface Warfare Center at Crane's efforts to lead the way has paid off. The department of defense has picked the base to establish its joint hypersonics transition office. Accelerating research and development as well as testing for hypersonics right in Martin county.

Rick Davidoff explains, "Compared to traditional systems, the hypersonic systems fly faster, have significant other systems that make them unique and advantageous. I think you're going to see a major investment in hypersonics from a military perspective given that clear advantage."

The DOD has already invested in features like an underwater launch test complex and a missile technology evaluation facility.

Purdue will also work with Crane. The university recently acquired a Mach 6 quiet wind tunnel.

Wiseman says, "This is really allowing us to culminate on a lot of work of a lot of people over a lot of years."

The expansion and investment also include an increase in high paying jobs.

Davidoff says, "I've never had so many LinkedIn requests in my entire life I think that are coming into me. It's very exciting at this time."