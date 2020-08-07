Hymera man charged after police say they pulled him over in a stolen vehicle

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Thursday night traffic stop in Sullivan County landed one man in jail.

The stop happened just after 11:00 in Hymera.

Police say they witnessed a black Jeep Cherokee with the license plate light not working and pulled the driver over.

That driver was identified as Aaron Hibbard, of Hymera.

According to police, the Jeep had a 'fictitious license plate.' Police were able to learn the vehicle was reported as stolen out of Whitestown, Indiana.

During a search, police reportedly found a bag of meth in a hidden compartment under the driver's seat.

Hibbard was arrested and charged with criminal conversion, possession of methamphetamine, and driving while suspended prior.