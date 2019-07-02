Hymera man arrested for sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan County man was arrested after he was accused of having a sexual relationship with a minor.

Indiana State Police alleges 50-year-old Michael Hughes of Hymera of sexually abusing a 16-year-old female.

Police launched the investigation into Hughes in December of 2018.

On Monday, the Sullivan County Prosecutor's Office issued an arrest warrant for Hughes.

He was arrested on Tuesday morning and charged with two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and two counts of child seduction.

He is currently in the Sullivan County Jail on a $65,000 bond.