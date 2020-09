VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local chemical company is moving forward with plans to expand in Vigo County.

Hydrite will start building its new office on October 1st.

That's along South 13th Street and Erie Canal Road, where the former quarter midget track used to be.

County leaders say the first phase includes an environmental cleanup of the site.

Leaders estimate it could cost the company several hundred thousand dollars. That's because it's similar to the cleanup at the Coke Carbon site.