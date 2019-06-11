Clear

Hydrant replacement causes water outages in Rockville

A boil order is in effect for parts of Rockville. Officials say this is due to the replacement of a fire hydrant.

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 11:19 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A boil order is in effect for parts of Rockville. Officials say this is due to the replacement of a fire hydrant.

Businesses from the intersection of U.S. 36 and U.S. 41 east to the 36 Saloon area on U.S. 36 will be without water after 11 pm. Once water is restored, there will be a boil order for the next 48 hours.

