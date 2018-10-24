Hydrant flushing for Seelyville Water Works Customers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Seelyville Water Works will be doing routine flushing of fire hydrants system wide beginning Oct 24th from 8 am to 5 pm. This will take several days.
