Hydrant flushing for Seelyville Water Works Customers

Seelyville Water Works will be doing routine flushing of fire hydrants system wide beginning Oct 24th from 8 am to 5 pm. This will take several days.

Posted: Oct. 24, 2018 9:06 AM
Posted By: Staff Reports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Seelyville Water Works will be doing routine flushing of fire hydrants system wide beginning Oct 24th from 8 am to 5 pm. This will take several days.

Below is the full release.

