Hutsonville Christmas tree display helps remember lost loved ones

HUTSONVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - The Wabash River is decorated with over 100 trees for the holiday season in Hutsonville, Illinois.

Several community organizations, businesses, and individuals put together a special Christmas tree display.

It was a way to fill the area with joy and the spirit of Christmas, but each tree also represents a lost loved one.

The trees will be lit every night from dusk until dawn. This is the 7th year for the display.