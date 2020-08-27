Hurricane Laura wrecking havoc on Gulf Coast, why it could be considered dangerous

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Hurricane Laura made landfall Thursday morning, around 2 a.m. EST.

The category 2 storm is moving through Louisana and bringing dangerous wind, rain, and storm surge.

The National Hurricane Service has been warning of an unsurvivable storm surge.

"This is a dangerous situation, a dangerous amount of water... 20 feet above the ground. It could cover houses, it covers all sorts of areas and that's why it becomes unsurvivable," NHC Director, Ken Graham.

Local officials along the Gulf Coast put in mandatory evacuation orders that covered over half a million people.

Closer to home, the Indiana Task Force One is currently in Lousiana awaiting the storms.

Crews deployed to the area just yesterday.

To make matters worse, we are still amid a pandemic through these storms.

"We are in the middle of a pandemic and we have never ever done one of these in the middle of a pandemic," said Safety Officer, Jay Settergren.

The Gulf states dive and rescue team are executed to conduct swift water recuse later in the day.

Meanwhile, residents in Louisiana and in Texas near the coast rushed inland to escape life-threatening situations.

The storm is expected to move through Louisiana and into Arkansas before making its way to Virginia this weekend.