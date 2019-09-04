Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Hurricane Dorian is sending bricks of cocaine to Florida beaches

As Hurricane Dorian continues to churn, the storm is sending more than just wind and rain to Florida — it's causing bricks of cocaine to wash up on beaches.

Posted: Sep 4, 2019 4:31 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Tampa, Florida (WFTX) -- As Hurricane Dorian continues to churn, the storm is sending more than just wind and rain to Florida — it's causing bricks of cocaine to wash up on beaches.

On Friday, a bag containing 15 bricks of cocaine weighing a kilo each, washed ashore on Cocoa Beach in Florida, Florida Today reports.

And it wasn't an isolated incident.

About 15 miles south of Cocoa Beach, another brick of cocaine was found at Paradise Beach and Park in Melbourne, Florida, NBC News reports.

At around 8 a.m. Tuesday, a beachgoer alerted a police officer to the suspicious package. The package of cocaine appears to say "D-I-A-M-A-N-T" on it, according to a photo from the Melbourne Police Department.

In both instances, the contents of the packages were tested and determined to be cocaine.

One kilogram of cocaine, on average, is estimated to be worth $28,000 in the United States, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

“There is a possibility that more will come onshore," Manny Hernandez, a spokesman for the Cocoa Beach Police Department, told Florida Today. "Especially now with these conditions. It could be coming from anywhere."

Beachgoers are urged to alert police to any suspicious items they encounter.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 80°
Nice conditions to end the work week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local gun dealers feeling hardships of gun dealer licensing act in Illinois

Image

Vigo County School Corporation leaders discuss ILearn results

Image

An inside look at Hulman Center renovations

Image

E-filing now in all 92 counties

Image

Duke Energy works on Terre Haute substation upgrade

Image

Electrical issues blamed for Terre Haute law firm fire

Image

Guilty, but mentally ill: Terre Haute man sentenced in police impersonation case

Image

Rural King says it will stand in support of Americans and the Second Amendment as other retailers ch

Image

Walk for MS Saturday September 21st

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire