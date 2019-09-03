Hurricane Dorian Stalls Out

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Hurricane Dorian has been a powerful storm.

Much of the destruction it has brought has been because it has moved so slowly. There is a very specific reason for this.

As the storm moved across the Atlantic ocean, it gained power.

Now that it's closer to the United States, the storm has almost 'hit a wall.'

There is high pressure in the Atlantic called the Bermuda High.

This area of high pressure is keeping the storm from moving north.

Then there is also high pressure here in the United States.

The high pressure in the states is keeping the storm from moving inland too far.

These two high pressures are working against each other, almost forming a wall that Dorian is having a hard time moving past.

Because of this, the storm is moving at speeds of less than 10 miles per hour.