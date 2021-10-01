Hunting Season Begins! Here's How To Stay Safe

INDIANA (WTHI) - October 1st marks the first day of bow hunting season in Indiana. Many Hoosier hunters are heading into the woods, but they need to make sure they are following a few precautions to stay safe this hunting season.

First, hunters who are using a tree stand should make sure they are using a full-body harness. That means it secures the hunter around their legs, waist, and shoulders.

"The vast majority of hunting accidents that happen in Indiana are from falling from an elevated position," says Luke Louden, the DNR Hunting Outreach Coordinator.

Another precaution that hunters should take is making sure they are aware of their surroundings.

"No matter if you are shooting a bow or a gun, you should always be aware of what your target is, and what's behind it," said Louden.

If you want more information on when hunting season is, or would like to purchase a hunting license, click here.