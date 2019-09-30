Hunter program looks to help feed the hungry

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Hunters can help make sure those in need are fed.

Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry has a dee donation program.

The organization works to keep food banks and pantries stocked with meat.

It has partnered with 82 meat processors in the state.

Hunters can go to any one of those and donate meat to the organization.

