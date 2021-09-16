Hundreds vaccinated and over 1,000 test - Vigo County Health Department shares numbers following COVID-19 clinic

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Health Department released final numbers for its three-day COVID-19 clinic at the Wabash Vally Fairgrounds.

Health officials said 200 people in total received the vaccine, while another 1,179 people were tested for the virus.

The health department partnered with the Indiana State Department of Health to host the clinic.

Sullivan County Clinic

If you missed this one, you'll have another chance on Friday and Saturday in Sullivan.

The state will work with the Sullivan County Health Department to host another clinic. This one happens at the Sullivan County Fairgrounds.

You'll be able to stop in from noon until 8 pm both days for a COVID-19 vaccine or test.

You do not have to be a Sullivan County resident to take advantage of the clinic.