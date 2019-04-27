TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some in the community went the distance Saturday.
The 3rd Annual Buddy Walk celebrates those with Down syndrome.
The event grows each year. This is the largest awareness event for the Down syndrome community.
Visitors could enjoy live music, food and meet some members of the Indiana State University football team.
Organizers say this event teaches that those with Down syndrome are no different from anyone else.
More than $35,000 was collected for Down Syndrome Indiana.
Related Content
- Hundreds raise money and awareness during 3rd Annual Buddy Walk
- 2nd Annual Buddy Walk set for Saturday
- Second annual Buddy Walk honors Colton Murray
- People join walk to raise money and awareness for MS
- Business raises money for autism awareness
- MS Walk hopes to help raise money and awareness for disease
- Buddy Ellinger Junior sentenced
- Raising awareness for child abuse
- Annual all men's pageant helps raise money for breast cancer
- Hundreds prepare to walk to end Alzheimer's
Scroll for more content...