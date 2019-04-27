Hundreds raise money and awareness during 3rd Annual Buddy Walk

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some in the community went the distance Saturday.

The 3rd Annual Buddy Walk celebrates those with Down syndrome.

The event grows each year. This is the largest awareness event for the Down syndrome community.

Visitors could enjoy live music, food and meet some members of the Indiana State University football team.

Organizers say this event teaches that those with Down syndrome are no different from anyone else.

More than $35,000 was collected for Down Syndrome Indiana.