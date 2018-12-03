Clear

Hundreds of toys and thousands of dollars collected during Toys for Tots drive

The Marines were set up outside of our studio in Terre Haute to collect your donations.

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 3:19 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Marines told us, thanks to your generous donations on Friday, they were able to fill 28 boxes.

That's roughly 750 toys.

On top of the toys, you also donated nearly $7,000 in cash.

Their mission isn't over just yet.

They have two more events scheduled to collect toys.

This Friday, you can donate at Rick's Smokehouse from 11:00 a.m. 2:00 p.m.

On Saturday, they will be at Top Guns from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

