Hundreds of pounds of cocaine and meth found at Vigo County weigh station, street value of $5.6 million

The truck was coming from California and heading to Ohio when it stopped at the weigh station.

Posted: Oct. 30, 2018 4:11 PM
Updated: Oct. 30, 2018 5:52 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have taken hundreds of pounds of drugs off the streets.

Police made the massive discovery of cocaine and meth on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at the Vigo County scales on Interstate 70, near the Indiana-Illinois state line.

There was actually training taking place at that location at the time of the bust.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Illinois State Police, and Indiana State Police were all there.

One of those officers was doing a routine check on a truck that came through when he noticed a few things out of place.

The truck was coming from California and heading to Ohio when it stopped at the weigh station.

Officers noticed a few red flags while searching the truck.

That's when they say they found 200 lbs of cocaine and 65 lbs of meth.

Indiana State Police Master Trooper Matt Ames told us the illegal drugs have a street value of about $5.65 million.

Ames said the officers are just happy to get these kinds of things off the streets.

"When the trooper did finally locate it, he jumped out of the vehicle. You could tell that he was very excited knowing that he's doing a good job and keeping the drugs from reaching the public," Ames said.

The driver is in the Vigo County Jail and the truck will be impounded.

