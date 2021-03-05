Hundreds of people vaccinated at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS -- It is expected that about 4,000 people will receive COVID-19 vaccinations by 10 tonight at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Appointments are scheduled through Monday.

In the first eight hours today 2,589 vaccinations were given according to the Indiana Department of Health.

Additional mass clinics are scheduled March 12-24 at Ivy Tech Community College in Sellersburg; March 20-21 in Gary and March 26-27 at the University of Notre Dame.

Nearly 400 vaccination sites are available around the state. Hoosiers age 50 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.