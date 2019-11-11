Clear
Hundreds of people gather in downtown Terre Haute to show their support at the annual Veterans Day Parade

A parade that was supposed to be cancelled draws in hundreds of people to show their support for veterans past and present this Veterans Day. More than 75 organizations took part in the parade.

Posted: Nov 11, 2019 4:23 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Crowds lined the streets in downtown Terre Haute Monday morning to recognize veterans and their service.

Organizers of this year's Veterans Day Parade in Terre Haute are pleased.

The tradition was supposed to end, but it continued on strong.

There were more than 75 organizations in the parade and hundreds of people there to watch.

That includes Connie rector and her grandkids Reagin and Wyatt.

It's a tradition they enjoy no matter the weather.

"We want them to learn to respect their veterans and to honor what they do for our country," said Rector.

Rectors granddaughter Reagin said it's nice to see the community come together on such a special day.

"It shows how much they care about the veterans here," said Reagin.

The parade was originally supposed to be canceled, but after several veterans organizations and the community stepped up, things were back on.

That's in part due to Mike Egy and the Loyal Veterans Battalion.

Egy said this is not a day that can be forgotten.

"If we're not here to remember our fallen veterans, our veterans that gave the ultimate sacrifice, as well as putting their life on the line when they joined the military.. then what's it all about?," said Egy.

Rector hopes people continue to show their support not just on Veterans Day, but every day of the year.

"I think a lot of people take it for granted unless they have somebody that is actually in the service. I think it's important to know that even though we are not fighting a war currently, that they are still responsible for the freedoms that we have today," said Rector.

Organizers said this was one of the largest parades in history.

