Hundreds of new laws are now in place in Indiana -here are a few of the highlights and where you can find the full list

Hundreds of new laws are now in effect in Indiana - as of July 1.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed the new bills after the most recent legislative session.

The Vigo County Prosecutor's Office sent a statement to highlight some of the most important news laws.

Some of those include:

HEA 1082- High Tech Crimes Unit: High tech crimes unit program. Establishes the high tech crimes unit fund for the purpose of establishing up to 10 high tech crimes units that collectively represent the north, south, east, west, and central geographic areas of Indiana to enhance the ability of prosecuting attorneys to investigate, collect evidence, and prosecute high tech crimes.

“We are excited about the potential this funding could bring to our fledgling program. While Vigo County has already partnered with Indiana State University to create a high tech crime unit, we will be seeking to acquire this additional funding and become a regional program to assist the surrounding communities as well,” explained Prosecutor Terre Modesitt.

--------------------

SEA 167 - Theft of Catalytic Converters: Theft and sale of catalytic converters and valuable metals. Provides that the theft of a component part of a motor vehicle, including a catalytic converter, is a Level 6 felony. Expands qualifying prior convictions for Level 6 felony theft to include robbery and burglary. Provides that a valuable metal dealer who: (1) knowingly or intentionally fails to comply with certain statutes regulating the purchase of a valuable metal; and (2) purchases a stolen valuable metal; commits a Level 6 felony.

-------------------

SEA 133- Sentencing: Provides that a court may suspend only that part of a sentence that is in excess of the minimum sentence for a person convicted of a Level 2 or Level 3 felony who has a prior unrelated felony conviction, other than a conviction for a felony involving marijuana, hashish, hash oil, or salvia divinorum. (Current law provides that a court may suspend any part of a sentence for certain Level 2 and Level 3 felony convictions, including drug related convictions.)

--------------------

SEA 79 - Protective Orders and Domestic Battery: Provides that if a petition for an order for protection is filed by a person or on behalf of an unemancipated minor, the court shall determine, after reviewing the petition or making an inquiry, whether issuing the order for protection may impact a school corporation's ability to provide in-person instruction for the person or the unemancipated minor. Creates a procedure that requires a school corporation to receive notice if the court determines that issuing the order for protection may impact the school corporation's ability to provide in-person instruction for the person or the unemancipated minor. Enhances the penalty for domestic battery to a Level 6 felony if the offense is committed against a family or household member: (1) who has been issued a protection order that protects the family or household member from the person and the protection order was in effect at the time the person committed the offense; or (2) while a no contact order issued by the court directing the person to refrain from having any direct or indirect contact with the family or household member was in effect at the time the person committed the offense. Enhances the penalty for domestic battery to a Level 5 felony when the offender has a prior conviction for strangulation against the same family or household member.

You can view a complete list of the new laws right here.