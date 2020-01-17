Clear
Hundreds of gymnasts expected for weekend Terre Haute event

More than 600 gymnasts from across the midwest will be competing this weekend in Terre Haute.

Posted: Jan 17, 2020 6:27 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More than 600 gymnasts from across the midwest will be competing this weekend in Terre Haute.

Organizers of the Wabash Valley Classic told us they will have a record number of athletes.

The two-day event is taking place at Strive 365.

Wabash Valley Tumbling and Gymnastics is hosting the meet.

News 10 talked to a local gymnast who has been doing gymnastics for 10-years.

"I hope I do good. I'm pretty confident in myself from the previous meets. Yeah...I'm just excited," Kayln Alivio told us.

There are up to four events gymnasts can compete in. They are vault, bar, beam, and floor.

