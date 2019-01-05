Hundreds of TSA workers calling out sick

(CNN) - Some federal workers appear to have found a way around working without pay.
Hundreds of TSA officers called out from work this week at some major airports.
That's according to two senior agency officials and three TSA employee union officials.
Call-outs have increased by 200-300% at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Officials say North Carolina airports report 10% higher call-outs. Also, as many as 170 TSA employees have taken a sick day each day this week at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.
One union official says the absences could have an effect on the security of air travel.
TSA officials issued a statement Friday, acknowledging the increase, but say the impact is minimal and security will not be compromised.
TSA workers are required to work without pay through the partial government shutdown.
President Donald Trump and congressional leaders met Friday at the White House.
The two sides are no closer to resolving the impasse.
Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer quoted Trump as saying the shutdown could last months or even years.
