Hundreds gather for the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure

The event features the pink parade, which honors breast cancer survivors. The walk draws in survivors of one year, to those that beat cancer more than forty years ago.

Posted: Sep 28, 2019 7:44 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A crowd of pink flooded the parking lot at the Meadows Shopping Center in Terre Haute Saturday.

It was all for the 24th annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.

The event features the pink parade, which honors breast cancer survivors.

The walk draws in survivors of one year, to those that beat cancer more than forty years ago.

A 100-yard dash for kids was also part of the fun.

Terre Haute resident Amy Price said she's been attending the event for years.

She has one piece of advice she'd like to share with the community.

"Get your mammograms, I can't stress that enough. Go, go, go. If you think something is wrong, you need to go," said Price.

The Wabash Valley group set a fundraising goal of a $100,000.

According to the race website, more than $84,000 has been raised.

This year's event total has not yet been announced.

