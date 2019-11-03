Clear

Hundreds attend the annual IXCR in Parke County

A yearly racing event draws in big crowds to Parke County!

Posted: Nov 3, 2019 10:39 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Drivers and bikers hit the track this weekend for an Indiana Cross County Racing event competition.

Roughly 700 riders were in Rockville this weekend for two full days of racing for the Round 11 Rock Run event. 

If you blinked, you could've missed them going by. 

"Pretty fast up to 50 mph. It'll beat you up if you're not careful," said Garrett Mundy.

He won one of the biker races on Sunday. 

The ATV's raced on Saturday and bikes on Sunday.

The bikers battled against the elements for six miles on the track in Rockville.

Mundy said it's not as easy as it looks.

"Road bike or mountain bike at least once a week. Usually, the last lap is usually like, you're tired but you're so excited for the checkered flag to come," said Mundy. 

The race brings in people from all over.

Mike Brown, the announcer said people come in Pennsylvania, and even Michigan.

He told us this is a great way that families in Parke County bond.

"You don't get the opportunity to go out camping with your 20, 25, 30-year-old son when they're going to be here racing with you, so it's definitely a family activity," said Brown. 

Brown said there are riders from 4 to 60 years old!

Meanwhile, the champ believes everyone should try bike racing at least once.

"It keeps you keeps you healthy and it's a lot of fun," said Mundy. 

This was the last racing event of the season.

There will be a banquet for all of the bikers who competed in the race in Lawrenceburg, Indiana on January 18th.

