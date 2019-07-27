Humane society in need of help after taking in 15 dogs in bad shape

MARTIN, COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley Humane Society is asking for your help.
A Martin County Humane Society board member said the shelter has taken in 15 dogs in bad shape.
Now, they need help from the community to get the dogs the care they need.
Staff at the humane society said the dogs will need vet care and medication to get them on the road to recovery.
The shelter took the dogs after they said the person caring for them got in over their head, and they were not intentionally harmed.
You can donate to help these animals through the shelter's Facebook page.
Staff said they are always grateful for the strong community support.
