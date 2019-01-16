Humane society dealing with sewer issues

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - 22 cats call the Knox County Humane Society home. These felines are able to live a good life thanks to donations made to the society.

Humane society president Kathy Dotson says, "We've had this building since around two thousand one. And then we added this building on in 2013."

The building gives the humane society a front row location on Main Street. However, over the past two months, a major problem has begun.

Dotson says, "The sewer was clogged up and we had somebody come out to clean it. Well, they ran into a place where they couldn't go any further."

The humane society is connected on the same sewer line as their neighbors. Meaning when someone uses it...

Dotson explains, "This is where everything comes up."

Waste backs up into the organization's bathroom. But it doesn't stop there.

Dotson explains, "It floods all the way out this direction and goes under out pens. I mean it gets an inch deep out here."

Fixing the line has not been a simple solution.

Dotson says, "They've dug holes all over this section of the block. Trying to find out the sewer line. And they can't find the sewer line."

Work has already cost over two thousand dollars. Dotson is confident a fix will be found. However, she says the organization is desperate for donations to keep pets safe.

Dotson says, "Any kind of donations are what we live on."

